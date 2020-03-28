'What a voice' - Real Madrid star declares his admiration for Dermot Kennedy

Dermot Kennedy is probably used to his fanbase growing at this stage but even he appears to have been taken aback by the new admirer he gained last night.

Dublin singer Dermot Kennedy has seen his star rise steadily in the past couple of years and last night he received a compliment from none other than Real Madrid star Toni Kroos.

The German midfielder, one of the most decorated footballers of the 2010s, tagged Kennedy on Twitter last night along with the words 'what a voice' and some emojis implying disbelief and admiration.

@DermotKennedy what a voice 😳🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) March 27, 2020

For all his obvious writing talents, all Kennedy could reply with was 'What!!!', suggesting that the feelings of respect may be mutual...

Kroos has been known to share his musical interests online and Robbie Williams has been the subject of his praise on a few occasions. Make of that what you will...

Joking aside, it's a nice little boost for Kennedy given that Kroos has around 8 million followers on Twitter. Who knows, his tunes could be pumping out of the Madrid dressing room as they prepare for their next big game, whenever that may be. Notorious pantomime villain Sergio Ramos belting out Power Over Me as he psyches himself up is an image we can all get on board with, that's for sure.

With a World Cup medal and three Champions League titles under his belt, Kross certainly knows a thing or two about showcasing talent and having scored against Ireland in a Euro 2016 qualifier, we'll take this as an olive branch.

Kennedy is sure to welcome the 30-year-old into his ever-growing fan club but whether he takes Robbie Williams' place in the German's heart remains to be seen.

READ NEXT: Irish international James McClean deletes Instagram account following 'inappropriate post'