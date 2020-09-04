3 delicious Dublin cookie companies you couldn't possibly say no to

It seems as though cookies are now the thing in Dublin, and on Instagram. Everyone has dabbled in doughnuts, or gone through the cupcake phase but cookies are the next 'it' thing. You heard it here first!

Forget the so-called cookies we are used to here in Ireland, and think more along the lines of American cookies. Thick, with huge chunky chunks of melty chocolate and that perfectly gooey/batter-like inside. Like - already drooling. Christ on a biiiike - these babies are a must-have. Grab your coffee, tea or ice-cold milk and get dunking.

1) Batch Cookies

Okay so I have spoken about these guys before, and I stand by what I said. These minxy little babies NEED to be on your foodie bucket list. If you haven't already tried - shame on you, and if you have tried - welcome to paradise. Keep things exciting and don't be shy, get the tub of ice cream out for ice cream cookies sandwiches. You won't regret it!

2) The Cookie Lounge

The Cookie Lounge have the most incredible flavour combos that you will never get bored. From red velvet with white chocolate chips, chocolate Kinder and Lotus Biscoff to name just a few - like honestly. I'm daydreaming about them as I type. These guys even have vegan options, meaning that everyone can get involved. Lounge around (see what I did there?) with these bad boys this weekend, and you're guaranteed to have a good one!

3) The Cookie Bro

Crumbly on the outside and gooey on the inside - perfection. Not only do these bros do insane Big Bro cookies; they also do 'Bite Size Bros' - think perfectly snackable cookie popcorn bites, with dipping sauces. Like honestly - the Bros just make it easy to enjoy. If you miss the weekly delivery of these guys - don't worry! You can also catch them at the Mountain View Farmer's Market every Sunday.

If you're looking for an unreal cookie recipe to try this weekend, I definitely recommend giving Lovin's Caramel Filled Cookie Cups a go. Holy God, these will definitely hit the spot and tide you over until you get your hands on some of the ones I've mentioned.

And THAT ladies and gents, is how the cookie crumbles...

Lead Image via Instagram/batchcookies_ie

