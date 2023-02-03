4 new openers to be aware of in Dublin right now

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality news including openers, closures and everything in between.

This week has been an exciting one for Dublin foodies with two new openers and two more soon-to-be openers from familiar faces, so plenty of inspo if you've got a special occasion you'd like to book dinner for coming up or if you find yourself on the hunt for a new brunch spot.

The main comings and goings worth knowing about are compiled for you below, in one handy listicle. Let's get into it:

Laurel, a cosy restaurant with a French twist opens in Blackrock

This neighbourhood spot opened quietly and without fuss in November of last year, serving up French-inspired fare out of Kelly and Coopers in Blackrock Village. More info on this new opener is HERE.

Michelin-starred Variety Jones to expand with new restaurant next door

A reservation at Michelin awarded Variety Jones is one of the hottest tickets in town, but it could be about to get slightly easier to book in as the D8 eatery are expanding with a new, larger restaurant next door to their current home set to open this Spring. More info on this story HERE.

Le Croissant, a new Café dedicated to everyone's favourite pastry opens on Aungier Street

Serving up everything from intricately decorated dessert croissants to the old faithful ham and cheese. More info on this new Dublin bakery is HERE.

Me Auld Flower festival to launch in Dublin for Paddy's Day

Breathing new life into Dublin City's historic Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Market, Me Auld Flower festival will set up camp in the Victorian venue for Paddy's weekend, serving everything from bacon and cabbage dumplings to a Michelin-star bowl of coddle. All you need to know about the festival is HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another glance at Dublin's main foodie headlines!

