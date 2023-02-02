Keelan Higgs, who runs the restaurant with his brother Aaron told the publication he hopes the new location, which will be located in the vacant building next door to their current premises will be open by April.

VJ plans to move its restaurant into the new building, which is larger than the existing space, and serve up more casual fare in its current pint-sized dining room. Til then, it'll be business as usual for the food-focussed, unassuming Dublin 8 spot.

Variety Jones was opened by brothers Keelan and Aaron Higgs after Keelan cut his teeth in some of Dublin's top restaurants including Luna and The Green House, and has been lauded for its relaxed, non-pretentious ambience while serving up unique, lovingly assembled dishes which change nightly as part of their Chef's Choice Sharing Menu.

Michelin described Variety Jones's fare as "“Highly original, refined yet unfussy... dishes burst with freshness and flavour, and many are cooked over the open fire; Keelan loves this concept, as it means no two dishes will ever be exactly the same”.

The Chef's Menu is divided into 6 courses - snacks, cold, warm, pasta, mains and after and will set you back €80 per head, with a selection of natural wines to accompany.

See sample menus and nab yourself an elusive VJ booking HERE.

Header image via Twitter/Variety_Jones

