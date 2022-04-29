6 new openers to check out in Dublin this week

Along with two Dublin foodie faves announcing new locations.

Big week for Dublin food news. Huge.

Welcome to the latest instalment of The Lovin Round Up, our weekly look at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin's fair city. This week, restaurant and bar openings have been coming in hard and fast - not to mention the pedestrianisation of Capel Street, which will enhance the city's al fresco game significantly as the warmer months creep in. If you're looking for a quick rundown of the top food news stories of the week, you've come to the right place. If not, best of luck in the rest of your endeavours.

Bread 41 announces second location

Massive news for Dublin pastry lovers. Bread 41 announced this week that they'll be opening a second spot, exact location yet to be confirmed. Any guesses as to where we'll see those twice baked almond croissants pop up next?

You can read about this story in more detail HERE.

Daddy's is on the hunt for a new home

One of Dublin's favourite brunch spots is on the hunt for a second location, and is asking for anyone who knows a place that'd be perfect to get in touch. Read all about Daddy's plans to expand HERE.

Lucky Tortoise opens Temple Bar restaurant

Lucky Tortoise's second home is bigger, brighter, and most importantly, still serves up their popular "all in" family style tasting menu, for those who like to order one of everything. We paid a visit to Lucky Tortoise 2 this week, read all about what we thought of it HERE.

Electric Circus opens on Talbot Street

The north side's newest spot for cocktails and craic opens today - read all about it HERE.

Griolladh relocates to north side spot

Griolladh is migrating north for the summer, leaving its Dundrum Town Centre station for the bright lights of Swords. Read all about Griolladh's relocation HERE.

Richie's Chicken Fingers and Burger Boy team up at new Harold's Cross eatery

Serious smash burgers and bangin' fried chicken collide at the latest foodie addition to Harold's Cross, Burgerboy x Richies. Read all about the new opening HERE.

Ciao Cannoli opens at Grand Canal Street

Ciao Cannoli closed up shop on Coppinger Row in January and have been teasing a new location ever since. Yesterday they confirmed that their new Grand Canal spot will open this weekend - you can get the lowdown on this new opener HERE.

Kilmainham welcomes bar and restaurant Urban8

A one stop shop for burgers, wings, mac & cheese and delicious pints. Read all about it HERE.

Same time, same place next week, for another round up of Dublin's main hospitality headlines and new openers.

