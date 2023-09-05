Two of Dublin's most exciting Asian restaurants to come together at pop-up on Camden Street

It's the collab we never knew we needed, but now that it's here it makes perfect sense.

Behind their unassuming Camden Street shop front, Hang Dai are well known as one of *the* places to head for delicious Chinese food and tastier tunes to accompany, with their sound system and guest DJ lineup almost as famous as their trademark roast Skeaghanore duck. They add a unique, gourmet touch to a cuisine beloved by Irish people for generations, all the while creating an atmosphere that's attracted the likes of LCD Soundsystem and Irvine Welsh to name a few.

Meanwhile, Bahay's bullet of a food truck has been travelling far and wide introducing Filipino flavours to Dublin's palette, pulling up everywhere from the Aviva to The Glimmerman and gaining notoriety for its Filipino twists on Philly Cheesesteaks, Longginsa hotdogs and battered sausages to name a few.

Now, in a move that'd make the Spice Girls proud, the two are becoming one with a pop-up at Hang Dai's Camden Street HQ, with Bahay boss Richie Castillo set to add some Filipino flavour to Hang Dai's menu. Those in attendance can expect classic dishes from both eateries, as well as a menu of artfully mixed cocktails, to tie everything together.

Advertisement

Obviously, it wouldn't be a Hang Dai event without music so Richie, along with the talented TR One and Will Dempsey, will be spinning the tunes all night to soundtrack this unique dining experience.

The pop-up takes place next Friday, 15th Sept and spaces are filling up fast - you can book your spot right here.

Header images via Instagram / bahay_dub / hangdaichinese

READ NEXT:

Advertisement

- Blk becomes the first solo Irish DJ to headline at 3Arena