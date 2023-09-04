Blk becomes the first solo Irish DJ to headline at 3Arena

Fresh off his set at Electric Picnic over the weekend, Blk is taking on one of the country's largest music venues next.

It's a golden age for Irish DJs, with Blk and Dublin duo Belters Only both announcing gigs at the 3Arena in recent months.

For Blk, the 3Arena announcement makes him the first solo Irish DJ ever to headline at the venue, an impressive feat for the Tipperary native.

Blk is known for his hard techno style and boundary-bending tracks which have amassed over 28 million plays, and has previously sold out venues across Ireland, the UK and further afield landing headline slots at the likes of Emerge & Life Festival.

☘️Just Announced!☘️ Irish DJ & producer, blk. is set for his biggest show yet at #3Arena on St. Patrick's Day, 2024. Joined by Hannah Laing & more to be announced soon.



🎟️ 3Presale kicks off Wednesday, 6 September at 10am followed by general sale Friday, 8 September at 10am. pic.twitter.com/MQmaD93Snw — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) September 4, 2023

The large-scale Dublin gig will take place on St Patricks Day, March 17th 2024. Special guests include Hannah Laing, with more to be announced in due course.

Presale for 3 customers kicks off this Wednesday, 6th September at 10am with general sale on Friday at 10am.

Tickets start at €39.50 plus fees. Announcing the gig on their website, MCD said of the young artist:

"The force of blk. is not to be reckoned with. Since joining Irish based Reboot Agency at the end of 2021 this young aspiring artist has made ground-breaking achievements such as selling out Belfast’s iconic telegraph building in record timing, selling out shows across Ireland, Scotland, UK and further afield with capacities growing constantly".

