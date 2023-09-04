Cluck to open new chicken shop location in Tallaght this week

"D24 Are You Ready To Be CLUCKED UP"

After over a year of suspense, Cluck Chicken are finally opening their brick and mortar location in Tallaght.

The chicken shop first took to socials to share the news of their D24 opener in May 2022, following on from the success of their Walkinstown food truck, which opened in 2020. The spot was initially meant to open last summer, but for reasons unknown was stalled, only building more and more hype with every passing month.

Owner Ian Ussher has been busy - he opened Ian's Kitchen in Kimmage back in March, and it has quickly become a go-to spot for brunch, often seen to have queues out the door due to its walk-in only policy.

While Ian's Kitchen has been capturing the love of the people in Kimmage and beyond, Ussher has been continuing to work on the new Cluck Chicken, with the big launch day just around the corner.

The Tallaght chicken shop will officially open for business on Thursday, September 7 at midday, so put that in the diary and leave your packed lunch at home if you work close by.

To celebrate the launch, you will be able to get their Mother Clucker Hun Bun for just €2.40, no doubt an ode to their new D24 location.

