8 openers to be aware of in Dublin right now

From new cafés, to the opening of a new location for one of Dublin's best Mexican spots.

It's always a joyous occasion when you note how many new openers there are in Dublin. Things have been looking good in the hospitality space as of late, and while the changing VAT is set to throw a spanner in the works, we're still hoping these good vibes continue as we head into the final four months of 2023.

So without further delay, we're here to bring you through Dublin's biggest hospitality openers from the last couple of weeks.

El Grito

Opener

Rathmines seems to routinely see the opening of new restaurants, and this time they have welcomed an oldie but a goodie, the hugely popular Mexican spot El Grito.

This Mexican Taquería has been a go-to spot in Dublin 1 ever since it first opened in 2014, for its authentic cuisine as well as its affordable prices - by Dublin standards at least. It's been feeding the masses for almost a decade, and we couldn't be happier that they have launched a southside location.

Surge

Opener

Two and a half years after opening their first location in Clontarf, Surge are opening their second Dublin café, this time at Grand Canal Dock.

The new café will be accompanied by The Barber Shop, who also reside at their Clontarf location.

Last summer the Clontarf café expanded into the wine scene, opening a bar on their premises three days a week, complete with charcuterie and cheese boards; the most gorgeous spot for a glass of vino by the seaside.

We can only hope that they will launch the wine bar at their new location as well.

First:Craic

Opener

A new coffee shop has just opened in Cabra, based below the Lidl and beside the Market Barbers there.

First:Craic will be open six days a week, and while their space is still in the middle of being done up, it already looks like a great spot for some people watching, and even doing some work for those days where WFH just won't work for you.

Griolladh

Opener

After announcing a new city centre location back in May 2023, Griolladh have officially launched their Central Plaza store.

Being based at Central Plaza is huge for the toastie brand, already home to Gino's gelato as well as Krispy Kreme. This new location will provide cheesy goodness for plenty of people working or living within its radius.

If you've never been to Griolladh (we're not judging, but how??) then you might not be aware of their god-tier toasties, with their POTATO-O placing 14th on our list of the top sandwiches to sink your teeth into around Dublin.

Brighton Road

Opener

Brighton Road, a new bistro diner, has opened ahead of schedule in Foxrock.

It is based in what was formerly Pala Pizza, going back to its Bistro One roots, with a menu that consists of ham, leek, and Hegarty's cheese croquettes, roast crispy duck with stuffing and roasties, and John O'Reilly's prime fillet steak with chips and onion rings.

Little Lemon

Opener

Little Lemon is the fourth establishment for the pub group run by rugby stars and hospitality leaders including former Irish international rugby players Sean O’Brien, Jamie Heaslip, Rob Kearney and Dave Kearney as well as Noel Anderson, who served as Chair of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA).

The pub group are marketing Little Lemon as a Mediterranean inspired bar and small plates eatery, focusing on fresh produce, big flavours, bespoke cocktails and premium wines.

Boeuf

Opener

If a steakhouse is your go-to for birthday dinners, graduations and any other cause for celebration, you've one more spot to add to the list as South William Street's Boeuf is expanding its herd.

Known for serving prime cuts of Irish beef with a French flourish, Boeuf have been open since 2017 and keeping bellies full with their steaks and many variations of mashed potato.

Their new spot on Suffolk Street promises more of the same, but with an exciting new addition - three chicken dishes in addition to their signature steaks.

Nana's

Opener

On Saturday August 26th, Nana's launched a Dublin 1 bubble tea haven on Bachelors Walk.

Bubble tea has exploded as a trend in Dublin over the last decade, with shops such as Charap, Chewbrew, YumCha, Ea-Tea and many more all serving the boba filled beverage.

This will be Nana's third Dublin location, but they have bases all over the country at this point.

