Surge to open new Dublin café at Grand Canal Dock

By Katy Thornton

August 31, 2023 at 4:03pm

Let's hope they open the wine bar there too.

Two and a half years after opening their first location in Clontarf, Surge are opening their second Dublin café, this time at Grand Canal Dock.

The new café will be accompanied by The Barber Shop, who also reside at their Clontarf location.

Co-owners and mother and daughter duo Fiona and Naoise Fitzgerald took over the former Ebb & Flow café at 56 Clontarf Road in 2021, replacing the bright blue exterior with their signature black, and serving sambos from Greenville Deli and pastries from Medialuna Croissanterie.

Last summer the café expanded into the wine scene, opening a bar on their premises three days a week, complete with charcuterie and cheese boards; the most gorgeous spot for a glass of vino by the seaside.

We can only hope that they will launch the wine bar at their new location as well.

No news as of yet on when exactly Surge café at Grand Canal Dock will open; keep an eye on socials for more information. In the meantime, their Clontarf café opens seven days a week between 7.30 and 17.00, and open their wine bar Thursday through to Saturday until 22.00.

Header image via Instagram / SURGE

