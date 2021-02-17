Brother Hubbard North is back open for takeaway from today

Brother Hubbard North have confirmed that they are back open for takeaway as of 8.30am today.

Both Brother Hubbard North and Brother Hubbard South had been offering takeaway services up until the New Year but closed on January 3, saying that 'we just don't feel that we can ask our team to attend work, to travel on public transport etc when it is not absolutely essential to do so.'

This morning, it has been confirmed that Brother Hubbard North will now be back open for takeaway, with a post on Instagram saying that customers can enjoy 'all your favourite baked treats and snack options, plus a few new creations to kick off a new, better year!!'

Back in January, both Brother Hubbard branches posted that 'Given the alarming levels of Covid cases in Ireland that we are currently seeing, we've decided to stay shut for the next while.'

No update has been issued on the reopening of Brother Hubbard South but you can keep up to date via this link.

