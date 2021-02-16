Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Local dumpling restaurant creates tasty recipe book to fundraise for frontline staff

By Sarah Finnan

February 16, 2021 at 5:31pm

Share:

Founded by owner Emma Luk back in 2019, Double 8 has quickly cemented itself as one of Dubliners' go-to places when in search of tasty, authentic dumplings. 

Spending much of the past few months firing up the home ovens for want of something fun to do, Emma has been using her free time to get creative in the kitchen - managing to tick one very big thing off the bucket list in the process and putting together her own little recipe book.

Called 'Little Pocketful of Cook', it contains 10 quick Asian-inspired recipes - each with step-by-step instructions so you can easily recreate the same thing at home. Jumping at the chance to combine her love of cooking with her passion for helping people, Emma has decided to make the recipe book readily available online with all proceeds (minimum donation is €5) going to St Vincent's Foundation.

Speaking to Lovin about the cookbook, Emma said that the idea came about as a way to help her fundraise for frontline workers and ICUs who really need the help. Commenting that the recipes were "carefully crafted" to ensure anyone can make them - from novices to more seasoned pros - all ingredients are also locally accessible too.

"I enjoy running, and last year while I founded Double 8, I ran in the Dublin Marathon to raise money for charity. I also love to cook and write recipes. This year, what with a global pandemic and all, fundraising through marathon running isn't an option but there has been LOTS of time for cooking!"

Simply donate €5 (or more!) and you'll be emailed a PDF of the handy little recipe book straight after. Couldn't be easier - get yours here.

READ NEXT: Netflix have added 10 very varied movies to their library today

Share:

Latest articles

Netflix have added 10 very varied movies to their library today

WATCH: Powerful ad serves as stark reminder of the plight of homelessness in Ireland

Saoirse Ronan's favourite Dublin nail bar is hosting a virtual night out' this month

There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Jessica or Jasper this week

You may also love

There's free pizza in Dublin for anyone called Jessica or Jasper this week

Dublin deli teaming up with popular Firehouse Bakery to keep us all in bread

Happy Pancake Tuesday - Here are eight places to get pancakes in Dublin today

Delicious new Chinese restaurant opens up in Bray

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.