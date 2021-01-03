Close

Brother Hubbard close both branches due to 'alarming levels of Covid-19 cases'

By James Fenton

January 3, 2021 at 11:17am

Brother Hubbard have confirmed that both their north and south branches will be closed due to the 'alarming levels of Covid cases'.

Both Brother Hubbard branches had been offering takeaway services in line with new Level 5 restrictions announced on December 30 but on Saturday evening, the decision to close was announced on Instagram.

In a post shared on the accounts of both Brother Hubbard North and Brother Hubbard South, it was said that 'Given the alarming levels of Covid cases in Ireland that we are currently seeing, we've decided to stay shut for the next while. We will reassess the situation in a week or so.

'We just don't feel that we can ask our team to attend work, to travel on public transport etc when it is not absolutely essential to do so.'

Earlier, Happy Out made a similar decision to close their Bull Island branch. Yesterday, a record daily high of 3,394 new cases of Covid-19 were reported with numbers expected to "remain in the thousands for a week or 10 days".

Under current Level 5 restrictions, which will be in place until January 31 at the earliest, bars, cafés and restaurants can offer takeaway and delivery services only. You can read more about the current Covid-19 measures here.

