Fable Bakery have teamed up with Sprout at their Dawson Street spot

Fable Bakery have found a permanent home within Sprout & Co on Dawson Street. In September, Sprout took to Instagram to offer the front space of their café to an interested business, with over 60 start-ups applying for the spot. After looking through the applicants, they finally decided to go with Fable Bakery.

Fable Bakery is run by Elyse and Kate, who are experts in their field, spending time at the Ballymaloe Cookery School before moving onto Smithfield's No Messin Bakery. In July they started Fable Bakery, setting up every Friday at the Phibsborough Market in the Royal Canal Bank Park.

The lads at Sprout were impressed by Elyse and Kate's work ethic. That they showed up to their first meeting with baked goods didn't hurt either.

They said this of the new partnership, and of how far Sprout has come since its inception.

"Through a bit of invention and bakers' determination, we now share our kitchen space where Fable can prepare and bake in the very(very) early hours of the morning and leave our kitchen for our chefs during the day. We started Sprout over 7 years ago across the road in a tiny restaurant with a broom closet kitchen much the same size of the space Fable is starting here. We are so excited for what is to come with them."

You can avail of the Fable Bakery bits in Sprout Dawson Street from today 24th November.

