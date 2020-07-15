These are the four Dublin McDonald's restaurants that are now open for dine-in

McDonald's has reopened its doors to dine-in customers at 27 restaurants across the country from today.

Almost two months after beginning a phased reopening of its Irish drive-thrus, McDonald's has now ended dine-in restrictions at 27 Irish locations. Among them are four restaurants in Dublin, namely the outlets at:

Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin

Citywest Shopping Centre, Citywest, Dublin 24

Cranley Centre, Naas Road, Co. Dublin

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin

A full list of the McDonald's dine-in outlets open nationwide can be viewed below:

Social distancing and health measures will be in place at all McDonald's dine-in outlets, including the deep cleaning of all restaurants, the wearing of PPE equipment for staff and the introduction of clear floor markings. You can read about these measures in more detail here.