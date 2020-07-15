Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

These are the four Dublin McDonald's restaurants that are now open for dine-in

By James Fenton

July 15, 2020 at 12:37pm

Share:

McDonald's has reopened its doors to dine-in customers at 27 restaurants across the country from today.

Almost two months after beginning a phased reopening of its Irish drive-thrus, McDonald's has now ended dine-in restrictions at 27 Irish locations. Among them are four restaurants in Dublin, namely the outlets at:

  • Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin
  • Citywest Shopping Centre, Citywest, Dublin 24
  • Cranley Centre, Naas Road, Co. Dublin
  •  Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin

A full list of the McDonald's dine-in outlets open nationwide can be viewed below:

Social distancing and health measures will be in place at all McDonald's dine-in outlets, including the deep cleaning of all restaurants, the wearing of PPE equipment for staff and the introduction of clear floor markings. You can read about these measures in more detail here.

Share:

Latest articles

The Light House Cinema confirms it will not be reopening on Monday as planned

Dublin City Council issues warning to locals in the Finglas area

City centre restaurant moved by customer's generous tip

Bohs have unveiled a lovely mural of Jack Charlton at Dalymount Park

You may also love

Bread 41 adding new French pastry to the menu for Bastille Day

Cravings: nine bucket list desserts and treats to try in Dublin

Scrumdiddly's to set up shop at third Dublin location for the summer

The Eagle House announce a summer pop-up

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.