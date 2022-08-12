Three new openers to look out for in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for the week in Dublin.

As the people of Dublin settle into the sweltering conditions of this extended August heatwave, and the lucky few jet away to everywhere from the Amalfi Coast to Achill Island for a week or two, things tend to quiet down in the city. We relax in parks, hurl ourselves into the sea for a quick dip if the feeling takes us - not many people are starting new business ventures or opening restaurants, at least that's what you'd think.

But there are still a few ambitious hospitality whizzes busting out onto the scene, setting up new spots to hit up for coffee, sambos and refreshing iced beverages for the season that's in it. Wondering what new openings you need to be aware of in Dublin this week? We've got the suss.

James Kavanagh and William Murray open food van in Inchicore

The Currabinny duo have set up camp in Dublin 8 with a new food caravan, serving up tasty sandwiches, coffees with homemade syrups and loads more. Read about the new opening in more detail HERE.

Tribe Coffee Company to open new cafe in Rathgar

Good news, D6 coffee lovers. After launching in Knocklyon back in lockdown of March 2021, Tribe Coffee are set to open their second location. If I'm not mistaken, the cosy cafe looks to be at the spot formerly held by Fia - purveyors of consistently delicious brunch, toasties and coffee so Tribe have big shoes to fill, but we've no doubt they're up to the challenge. We covered this opening in more detail HERE.

Karen's Diner is coming to Dublin

The restaurant chain famous for its "unfriendly service" and rude staff is set to open a location in Dublin, and you can rest assured there'll be absolutely no managers on the premises. Would you pay for burgers with a side of abuse? Make an informed decision by reading up on the new opener HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of openers and closures in Dublin.

