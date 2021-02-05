Close

TikToker takes the crisp sambo to another level

By Brian Dillon

February 5, 2021 at 2:11pm

Ah, the humble crisp sambo. It brings us comfort when we're down by reverting us right back to childhood. The combination of carbs with, well, more carbs is simply magical.

This TikTok account, Food Made Simple, has taken our much-loved delicacy and given it a crispier, boujee twist.

So, you're probably used to buttering one side on two pieces of bread. Well, not anymore.

First of all, you're going to grab two bags of crisps. Then, you're going to smash the hell out of them until the crisps are gloriously crumbly.

After that. butter two slices of bread on both sides and place them on the crumbly crispy goodness you've just created. And then you're going to throw on you fillings such as ham, cheese, lettuce, etc. And voila, a different take on the classic beloved crisp sambo.

Check out the TikTok video below.

 

@foodmadesimple#foodmadesimple #food #foodtok #foodtiktok This was really good

♬ Toxic - Britney Spears

Fancy more TikTok foodie hacks and recipe inspiration? Check out our top picks here.

And for some delicious and easy recipes to keep you occupied and fed in lockdown, head here.

WIN: One of ten delicious Mr Kipling home baking kits worth €100

