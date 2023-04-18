With goodie bags and neon interiors, is this new dentist the boujiest in Dublin?

The newly opened dental practice has its own café, corner sofas and flatscreen TVs showing classic chick flicks.

If you associate trips to the dentist with grey, dreary waiting rooms and copies of Hello! from 2012, that's all about to change.

Truly opened late last year in Dún Laoghaire and Bray and is a far cry from the dental surgeries of days gone by. Think pastel coloured walls, neon signs and 13 Going on 30 playing during your root canal.

"Turn down your anxiety"

If you're a nervous dental patient after years of rubber gloves sticking to your gums and awkward waiting room music, this surgery is sure to quell any anxieties. It looks like the kind of building you'd design during a particularly successful sitting of The Sims.

Surely making history as the first dental surgery to go viral on TikTok, Truly promise to "create a truly different dental experience" for anyone who dreads the dentist's chair, with goodie bags, Instagrammable interiors and even a café to reward yourself at afterwards ("Tea and coffee are fine for your teeth, if you look after your teeth", Truly promises).

Fearful patients have taken to the comments section to say they could actually persuaded to go to a dentist like this, with one person writing: "This makes it less scary of a thought". Another said "No cause the way I’d actually go dentist".

As well as crowns, bridges and dental hygiene, Truly also offer anti-wrinkle injections, so really a one stop shop. You can browse their services and find out more via their website.

Header image via Instagram/truly_dental

