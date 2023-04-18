This is not a drill: Hamilton is finally coming to Dublin next year

Wait for it...

It's official, after sharing a sneak peek at the announcement yesterday, the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has confirmed that Hamilton is hitting the Dublin stage.

The hit musical follows the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton through hip-hop and RnB and tells the story through the eyes of people of colour.

The show originally opened on Broadway in 2015 and was an instant hit, before moving to the West End in 2017. Now, it's heading on a UK and Ireland tour.

During its run on Broadway, it has garnered 11 Tony Awards and while on the West End, it's won seven Olivier Awards, not to mention a Grammy and a Pulitzer.

Set to play a nine week run at Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, the show will be on stage from Tuesday 17 September to Saturday 16 November 2024.

Tickets are set to go on sale on April 28th, 2023.

A brand new ensemble is set to come to Dublin and is currently being assembled from over 3000 hopeful artists, and is set to be announced soon.

Described as the story of America then, told by America now, the show covers Hamilton's impact on culture, politics, and education as well as his own personal conflicts and affairs.

The book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who previously wrote the Tony Award winning show In The Heights, Moana and Enchanto.

This article originally appeared on HER

Header image via Instagram/hamiltonwestend

