Dublin 1 takeaway served closure order due to 'live cockroach infestation'

The report found there was inadequate pest control on-site.

Dublin 1 takeaway, Johnson Best Food African Takeaway in Summerhill, was served a closure order on March 13th on the discovery of a "live cockroach infestation" in their kitchen.

According to the report, the closure order was served due to a number of failed regulations. There was a lack of pest control, a lack of hand-washing stations, dirty premises, and inadequate storing facilities for food.

The danger associated with the live cockroach infestation in particular was "food and food contact surfaces becoming contaminated with pathogenic bacteria which may render foodstuffs unsafe resulting in a risk to health."

Judging by the report filed ordering the closure, it was determined that the food served at Johnson Best Food Takeaway posed a risk to the health of consumers due to a number of failed compliances. However, the closure order was lifted a few weeks later on April 6th.

In total, 10 Irish businesses were served closure orders in March, six of which were Dublin-based.

FSAI's Chief Executive Dr Pamela Byrne said that some businesses failed to follow basic food safety legislation, making the following comment.

"Food law requires all food businesses to be notified to the relevant inspection authority prior to operating. This requirement ensures that food businesses are registered and/or approved to ensure food safety and protect consumer health. Maintaining a clean premises that is fit for purpose, managing pest control, properly labelling produce and providing traceability information are also legal and mandatory requirements for all food businesses."

