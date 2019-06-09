It’s Meal Prep O’Clock – Here’s a Seven-Day Pescatarian Meal Plan

June is busting out all over… But with this healthy meal plan, your muffin top won’t be. We’ve teamed up with fitness enthusiast Andrew Sweeney to bring you a Six Week Summer Shred and CONGRATS to those of you who’ve been following us the whole way through – as this is the last week of the plan. You’ve made it! But hopefully you’ve also realised that this isn’t just a six-week diet, it’s so much more. The whole purpose of this plan was to make it realistic, including cheat meals and hearty meals that ensure you won’t fall off the wagon. It’s a lifestyle, not a diet – and that is what made it work for Andrew (read his story here) and what will make it work for you too. (If you are just starting your healthy journey, find Week One here and take it from there!) Okay people, here’s your LAST week of meal plans and recipes, but if you’re anything like me, you’ll be keeping this plan on tap for whenever you’re in need of some healthy inspiration. Shopping List 3 bananas

1 apple

2 lemons

600g of strawberries

120g of blueberries

6 tomatoes

500g of greek yogurt (0% fat)

1 cucumber

3 onions (red or white)

1 head of lettuce

1 bag of rocket

6 bell peppers

2 medium courgettes (200g each roughly – doesn’t matter if its a bit bigger)

570g of green veg of your choice (broccoli, sugar snap peas, mangetout, green beans, asparagus)

1 aubergine

200g of sweet potato (1 medium)

400g of white potato (2 medium)

100g of garden peas (can be frozen)

2 avocados

200g of cherry tomatoes

1 loaf of sourdough bread

1 pack of pita bread

2L of unsweetened almond milk

180g of natural hummus

1 pack of feta cheese

1 pack of halloumi cheese

1 pack of penne pasta

1 jar of pesto

1 pack of chia seeds

1 pack of oats

1 jar of organic peanut butter

1 pack of raisins

1 pack of pine nuts

1 pack of quinoa (dry)

1 pack of pearl barley

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

6 eggs (you will only need 4 this week)

1 bottle of olive oil

1 bottle of olive oil cooking spray

1 bottle of balsamic vinegar (optional)

1 pack of sweetener (stevia) – (optional)

1 pack of strong roots kale and quinoa burgers

2 fillets of cod (aim for 200g each – or 4 x 100g fillets)

1 fillet of rainbow trout (200g)

2 fillets of sea bass (100g each – its ok if it’s more)

1 fillet of haddock (aim for 200g – or 2 x 100g fillets)

150g of prawns

2 fillets of salmon (180g each or lower)

1 tub of plant based whey – Example: Optimum nutrition. You can use any tho but try get one close to the following nutrition label:

Per 100g (417 calories. Protein: 66.7g, Carbs: 19.4g, Fats: 8.3g) – 1 scoop of this is 36g so where in the plan it says 1 scoop its 36g of the above numbers.

Pb2 – This is optional – you can get it in any protein shop – Its powder peanut butter.

1 bar of lindt chocolate (85%)

2 chocolate bars of your choice (must be under 300 calories)

2 protein bars of your choice (must be under 250 calories) Monday Breakfast:

1.5 scoops of plant based whey protein

1 large banana

20g of peanut butter

½ cup of oats

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk (240 ml roughly)

15g of chia seeds Note: Add all ingredients into a blender and blitz into a smoothie. You can add more almond milk for desired consistency. (You can add ice as well if you like it cold) Snack:

1 apple Lunch:

180g salmon fillet

70g of penne pasta (uncooked weight)

100g of cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 tablespoon of pesto (30g)

100g of green veg of your choice Note: Bake the salmon in the oven (you can squeeze some lemon juice on it to add flavour). When the pasta is cooked, mix in the pesto and cherry tomatoes and serve with the salmon. You can boil/steam the veg to serve on the side as well. Snack:

1 protein bar of your choice (under 250 calories) Dinner:

200g cod fillet

70g of green veg of your choice

200g of sweet potato

50 ml of almond milk Note: Bake the cod in the oven (Optional: with lemon). Boil/steam the veg and sweet potato. You can mash the sweet potato using the almond milk to give it a creamy texture. You can also add 1 teaspoon of low fat cream cheese to add flavour. (I add philadelphia light to mine along with some ballymaloe relish)

Tuesday: Breakfast:

1 slice of sourdough bread

½ an avocado (60g)

2 poached eggs

1 grilled tomato Snack:

2 scoops of plant based whey protein

2 cups of unsweetened almond milk (480ml) Lunch:

1 Portion of Barley Salad – This was a recipe from week 2 (you will have another portion tomorrow for Dinner so prep 2 portions now). The recipe is for 4 servings so just divide the ingredients by 2. Snack:

1 cup of greek yoghurt (0% fat) (230g)

200g of strawberries

60g of blueberries Dinner:

200g of cod

200g of white potato

15g of olive oil

100g of garden peas Optional: if you want mushy mint peas: blitz the peas with 5 ml of oil (1 tsp), 1 garlic clove, 20g of parmesan, pinch of mint, a squeeze of lemon juice and salt and pepper. Note: Bake the cod in the oven (optional: with lemon). Cut the potato into chips and coat in oil, season and bake in the oven. (30-40 minutes depending how crispy you want them).

Wednesday Breakfast:

½ cup of rolled oats

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk (240 ml)

15g of chia seeds (1 tbs)

100g of strawberries

2 squares of lindt (85%)

1 scoop of plant based whey protein Optional: add stevia to make it sweeter Note: this can be prepped in tupperware the night before if you want a quick grab and go breakfast. Put the oats, milk, chia seeds and protein into some tupperware (or bowl). Leave in the fridge overnight – you can add more almond milk if needed. When you take it out in the morning it will be thicker so you can add almond milk if needed here again. Add the lindt and microwave to melt it. Then top with strawberries. If making it in the morning add the oats, protein powder and almond milk to a bowl. Microwave for 2-3 minutes (depending on microwave power – keep an eye on it so it doesn’t overflow because this is the worst to clean. Then add the chia seeds, lindt and strawberries) Snack:

1 large banana Lunch:

1 pita

30g of hummus

Cucumber

Tomato

Onion

2 slices of halloumi cheese (60g) Note: fry the halloumi on the pan with some olive oil spray. Make a pita sandwich with all the ingredients. (you can use as much of the salad as needed) Snack: (protein ice cream)

1 scoop of plant based whey

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk (240 ml)

12g of PB2 Optional: add stevia to make it sweeter Note: add the ingredients to a blender or nutribullet along with some ice. Blitz for 20-30 seconds until it is a smooth creamy texture. You can eat it now or put it in the freezer for 20-30 minutes to harden a bit. (you can add more almond milk if needed) Dinner:

1 Portion of yesterday’s Barley Salad.

200g of rainbow trout Note: Bake the trout in the oven or fry on the pan using olive oil cooking spray

Thursday Breakfast:

2 slices of halloumi cheese (60g)

1 slice of sourdough

½ an avocado (60g)

1 tomato (Grilled or sliced on top) Note: Fry the halloumi on the pan using olive oil cooking spray. Top the sourdough with avocado and halloumi. (optional: add spinach) Snack:

1 pita

60g of hummus Note: Toast the pita and cut up into strips. Best to portion out the hummus before you start dipping. If you are like me you will find it hard to stop. Lunch: Recipe of the week. Pan-fried Sea Bass on a bed of lemon couscous with toasted pine nuts and raisins. (The recipe serves 2 – this is also down for lunch tomorrow so you can follow the full recipe and store the second portion in tupperware for tomorrow) – Read Recipe here

Snack:

1 chocolate bar of your choice (under 300 calories) Dinner:

200g of haddock

Lettuce

Tomato

Cucumber

Onion

200g of white potato

5g of olive oil

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar Note: Bake the haddock and potato and serve alongside the salad (using the oil and balsamic to mix into the salad) Friday: Breakfast:

1.5 scoops of plant based whey protein

1 large banana

20g of peanut butter

½ cup of rolled oats

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk (240 ml roughly)

15g of chia seeds Note: Add all ingredients into a blender and blitz into a smoothie. You can add more almond milk for desired consistency. Lunch: Recipe of the week: You should have this in the fridge prepped from yesterday Snack:

1 protein bar of your choice (under 250 calories) Dinner:

2 strong roots kale and quinoa burgers

200g of green veg of your choice

1 bell pepper Note: Cook the burgers according ro the packet instructions. Steam/boil the veg or cook on the pan along with the peppers using the olive oil cooking spray.

Saturday: Breakfast:

1 slice of sourdough bread

½ an avocado (60g)

2 poached eggs

1 grilled tomato Snack:

1 pita

60g of hummus Note: Toast the pita and cut up into strips. Lunch:

180g salmon fillet

70g of penne pasta (uncooked weight)

100g of cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 tablespoon of pesto (30g)

100g of green veg of your choice Note: Bake the salmon in the oven (you can squeeze some lemon juice on it to add flavour). When the pasta is cooked, mix in the pesto and cherry tomatoes and serve with the salmon. Boil/steam the veg to serve on the side. Snack:

1 apple Cheat Meal Dinner at the Restaurant of the week: Urban Brewing Starter: Cured fillet of trout (trio of beetroot, blood orange, watercress) €12

Main: Poached fillet of Halibut (jerusalem artichoke, garden pea, serrano ham, red wine jus) €29 Sides: Pick 1 of the following. (2 if sharing)

– Tenderstem Broccoli + pine nuts €5.5

– Fennel onion + rubis tomato salad €5

– Sugar snap peas, meyer lemon + mint €5

– Spiced roast carrot, greek yogurt €6 Optional: 2 glasses of wine

Sunday: Breakfast:

½ cup of rolled oats

1 cup of unsweetened almond milk (240 ml)

15g of chia seeds (1 tbs)

100g of strawberries

2 squares of lindt (85%)

1 scoop of plant based whey protein Optional: add stevia to make it sweeter Note: this can be prepped in tupperware the night before if you want a quick grab and go breakfast. Put the oats, milk, chia seeds and protein into some tupperware (or bowl). Leave in the fridge overnight – you can add more almond milk if needed. When you take it out in the morning it will be thicker so you can add almond milk if needed here again. Add the lindt and microwave to melt it. Then top with strawberries. If making it in the morning add the oats, protein powder and almond milk to a bowl. Microwave for 2-3 minutes (depending on microwave power – keep an eye on it so it doesn’t overflow because this is the worst to clean ha). Then add the chia seeds, lindt and strawberries) Snack:

1 chocolate bar of your choice (under 300 calories) Lunch:

1 pita

30g of hummus

Cucumber

Tomato

Onion

2 slices of halloumi cheese (60g) Note: fry the halloumi on the pan with some olive oil spray. Make a pita sandwich with all the ingredients. (you can use as much of the salad as needed) Snack:

1 cup of greek yoghurt (0% fat) (230g)

200g of strawberries

60g of blueberries Dinner:

150g of prawns

200g of courgette

1 bell pepper

½ onion

100g of broccoli

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

10g of olive oil

1 slice of sourdough Note: In a large deep pan, add the oil and cook the peppers, onions and courgette. Boil or steam the broccoli and transfer all the veg to a bowl. Spray the pan with olive oil spray if it needs more oil and cook the prawns if they are uncooked. Add the veg back in and then pour in the chopped tomatoes. Let simmer for 15 minutes and serve in a bowl along with the sourdough for dipping.