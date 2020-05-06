Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Details have been announced for Dublin's Digital Pride parade

By James Fenton

May 6, 2020 at 5:20pm

Share:

Details have been announced this afternoon for Dublin's Digital Pride parade which will take place online on Sunday, June 28.

Digital Pride will replace the regular Dublin Pride festival which was officially cancelled last week due to the Covid-19 outbreak. At the time, it was promised that a Digital Dublin Pride Festival would take place and the first details have been revealed today.

The Digital Pride Parade will be compered live by Paul Ryder and Eddie McGuinness and will be 'a mix of submissions from the various LGBT+ community organisations and partners who normally take part as well as pre-records and live submissions from the public.' In the spirit of regular Pride, the event will be a 'protest, a celebration and a show of solidarity.'

A full route will be announced soon but what we do know is that the parade will be 'going down O'Connell Street virtually'. If you're part of a community group or a charity and want to get involved, you can do so by registering here. It's completely free to take part and you can find out more information about the Digital Pride festival here.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

Bewleys on Grafton St is closing permanently

Shane Ross reacts to Normal People sex scenes filmed at his childhood home

Ice Cube shares Dublin mural of his famous "Bye, Felicia!" quote

You can now get cocktails on Just Eat

You may also love

You can now get cocktails on Just Eat

WIN: We're giving away a Fajita Friday Hamper for the ultimate night in

People are in tears over the newest Netflix Documentary 'A Secret Love'

Need Netflix suggestions? Here's what's new this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.