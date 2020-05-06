Details have been announced for Dublin's Digital Pride parade

Details have been announced this afternoon for Dublin's Digital Pride parade which will take place online on Sunday, June 28.

Digital Pride will replace the regular Dublin Pride festival which was officially cancelled last week due to the Covid-19 outbreak. At the time, it was promised that a Digital Dublin Pride Festival would take place and the first details have been revealed today.

The Digital Pride Parade will be compered live by Paul Ryder and Eddie McGuinness and will be 'a mix of submissions from the various LGBT+ community organisations and partners who normally take part as well as pre-records and live submissions from the public.' In the spirit of regular Pride, the event will be a 'protest, a celebration and a show of solidarity.'

A full route will be announced soon but what we do know is that the parade will be 'going down O'Connell Street virtually'. If you're part of a community group or a charity and want to get involved, you can do so by registering here. It's completely free to take part and you can find out more information about the Digital Pride festival here.

