Irish artist celebrates Pride with wee mural

By Fiona Frawley

June 28, 2021 at 9:51am

For the past year or so, artist Emmalene Blake has mirrored the times with her incredible murals which can be found all over Dublin.

When social distancing first became a thing way back in March 2020, Emmalene spelled out the rules for us with this iconic Cardi B homage, which Cardi herself was a fan of:

When lockdown was in full swing and we were all desperately missing the aul feed of pints, Emmalene expressed the countries' longing via the legendary words of Sinead O Connor:

And now to celebrate Pride month, she's captured Ireland's favourite wee lesbian in this amazing piece:

The mural appeared on the side of The George over the weekend, sitting pretty beside another Irish gay icon painted by Chelsea Jacobs:

A good lad for wee Clare to come out to!

Nicola Coughlan who plays Clare in Derry Girls was also a fan of the mural, giving the Dublin based artist a shout out on Twitter:

A great homage to Pride, Derry Girls, and all the wee lesbians and LGBTQ+ folk in Ireland.

Header image via Instagram/Emmalene Blake

READ NEXT: A list of sweet treats for you to try around Dublin this Pride month

 

