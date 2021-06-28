Irish artist celebrates Pride with wee mural

For the past year or so, artist Emmalene Blake has mirrored the times with her incredible murals which can be found all over Dublin.
When social distancing first became a thing way back in March 2020, Emmalene spelled out the rules for us with this iconic Cardi B homage, which Cardi herself was a fan of:
When lockdown was in full swing and we were all desperately missing the aul feed of pints, Emmalene expressed the countries' longing via the legendary words of Sinead O Connor:
And now to celebrate Pride month, she's captured Ireland's favourite wee lesbian in this amazing piece:
The mural appeared on the side of The George over the weekend, sitting pretty beside another Irish gay icon painted by Chelsea Jacobs:
A good lad for wee Clare to come out to!
Nicola Coughlan who plays Clare in Derry Girls was also a fan of the mural, giving the Dublin based artist a shout out on Twitter:
How cool is this?!! Thank you @emmaleneblake 🌈 https://t.co/8ydn7rN8xx
— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) June 27, 2021
A great homage to Pride, Derry Girls, and all the wee lesbians and LGBTQ+ folk in Ireland.
Header image via Instagram/Emmalene Blake
