WATCH: There Were ANTICS as Christina Aguilera Partied At This Dublin Nightclub Last Night

The star played a private gig at 3 Arena last night

Get the fancy napkins out... Christina Aguilera is in town.

The Dirrty singer was spotted in various spots around the fair city yesterday, with word on the street that she was gearing up for a private Dublin show.

And the rumours were true... because last night Christina and her posse took on the 3 Arena in a private gig sending fans into a frenzy.

.@xtina performing at a private event at 3arena in Dublin, Ireland. pic.twitter.com/xb9kbrCTz7 — Xtina Daily (@Xtina_Daily) August 8, 2018

And the night didn't end there for the gang... as they got down and dirty in Xico on Baggot St until the early hours.

Xico General Manager Jack Brennan confirmed with us that the star made a surprise appearance at the club, with videos of the antics shared online.

The crew seem to be fond of the spot, as Christina's dancers partied there on Monday night without the star.



Hope she knows where to go for the chicken fillet roll cure this morning.

