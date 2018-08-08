Dublin

This Is How Proposed BusConnects Network Affects Existing Dublin Bus Routes

This has caused controversy since it was first proposed.

Bus Connects Dublin Routes

BusConnects has released a list showing every existing Dublin Bus route and which routes replace it under the new proposed redesign proposal.

The existing system has been described as "complex" but this new proposed network is "much simpler" but will take lots of time to learn.

They have released a table on the new proposal and in order to read this table, you must:

  • Look up an existing route.
  • Look at the list of segments for that route. Find the segment that interests you.
  • The next column shows the route(s) of the new network that replace this segment of your route.
  • The next two columns note whether your new route is direct to the city centre, and whether there is a frequency improvement. Often, when direct city centre service has been removed, frequency has been increased, often to the point that the entire trip is faster than it is today (counting waiting time).*
  • Finally, the notes provide more detail on the new route.

As well as this, BusConnects has released a new interactive map which shows the new locations and routes under the proposed plan.

The map shows where "you can get to, in 30, 45, or 60 minutes midday, including the average waiting time at the start of your trip."

The proposed BusConnect numbers will also be as follows:

A-G numbers are spines, they are extremely frequent lines crossing the core of the city.

A1, G3 etc are branches of spines. For example, the “A spine” is made up of the A1, A2, A3 and A4 buses where they all run together. Further out, these branches separate to cover more areas, but are usually still every 15 minutes or better.

N numbers = northern orbitals, numbered outward from the centre with W = western, S = Southern with O numbers forming a complete loop around the city centre near the canals.

One and two digit numbers are routes which run into the city centre but aren't part of the spine.

The '200s' are local routes, they stay in one area but can lead to centre connections which can go in any direction. e.g. 201 in Greystones to the 291 in Howth.

The '300s' are routes that only run during peak commute time.

You can find more information about the proposed BusConnect routes here.

