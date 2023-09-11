Bunsen set to open 10th location in Phibsboro

This will be the eighth Dublin location for the burger chain, who also have restaurants in Cork and Belfast.

It's hard to ignore the rise of smash burger supremacy in Dublin over the past couple of years - spots like Dash have taught us the way of crispy, caramelised edges bound together with the trustworthy glue that is classic American cheese, spilling out the sides of potato based buns like your early morning thoughts into your bed-side diary.

But for many of us, the allure of a thick, freshly minced patty with tried and tested toppings wins every time - which is evident based on the sheer amount of Bunsen Burgers dotted across the city. In 2020, Bunsen's hunk of a burger was named as the 7th best in all of Europe, with the eatery revered for its simplistic, no-fuss menu (which famously fits on the back of a business card) and attitude towards food prep.

For those who opt for a thick, neatly compacted patty as standard, we come bearing good news - Bunsen look just about ready to open their eighth Dublin location in Phibsboro, right across the road from the shopping centre.

Bunsen look set to open their doors in Phibsboro very soon.

Adding further temptation to members of the gym located upstairs in the shopping centre (above Eddie Rockets, across the road from McDonald's, with plenty more takeaways easily visible from the treadmills), Bunsen have made their presence felt with their trademark signage spanning the entire shopfront. An opening date for the the new location is yet to be confirmed, but a peep inside the plastic-clad windows would suggest we won't be long waiting.

