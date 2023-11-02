Dublin charity opens new café providing work for city's homeless

With price points that are unheard of in this climate.

We're no stranger to a new café opening in Dublin - these days we're blessed with speciality flatties and accompanying morning buns on every corner, providing ample opportunity to support small, independent businesses instead of bigger chains.

But the city's latest opener is one with a difference - Hard Ground Café is working to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, by providing work and training for people who are homeless and feeding profits right back into a great charity.

An initiative of Mendicity, the oldest working charity in Dublin, Hard Ground serves up coffee carefully roasted by JJ Darboven at the extremely reasonable price of €2.75 - with all proceeds going towards the charity's healthcare, food, advocacy and shelter services.

The coffees in question are artfully poured by in house baristas who are experiencing homelessness, and have been trained by JJ Darboven.

In operation since 1818, Mendicity works with people who are experiencing homelessness or marginalisation, providing food, shelter, hygiene facilities like toiletries and fresh clothes, and assistance with employment by way of CV preparation, job search and training. Mendicity has supported Dublin's homeless throughout historical events like the Famine and the 1916 Rising, and continues to do so.

Essentially, a trip to Hard Ground is a chance to pick up a coffee for a price point you won't find anywhere in Dublin, while also supporting a wholly worthy charity.

Hard Ground is open now at 9 Island St, Usher’s Island, for all your caffeine needs.

