A men's nomadic group will host a 12k hike in Dublin on International Men's Day

If there was ever a time to try something like this out, it would be now.

November is here, also known commonly as Movember, a month that focuses on men's health, both physical and mental. While many will be out there growing their moustaches and raising awareness for the second last month of the year, a nomadic men's group called The Dublin Boys Club are hosting a hike on International Men's Day.

The group is all about promoting and exploring healthy masculinity; it was originally established in response to rising suicide levels, anxiety and depression amongst men. The club has taken place in prisons, schools, homes, storage containers, bars and bedrooms, and in countries all over the world.

They host regular meet ups, in the form of walks, hikes, swims, and more, all in the name of encouraging healthy masculinity.

If you're interested in taking part, the next Dublin Boys Club is called the Shoulder to Shoulder, and takes place on November 19th at 10am, in GAP Adventure Park, where you will embark on a 12k hike over the course of approximately 3 hours.

Interested? Keep an eye on their socials for more event info as it comes.

Header image via Getty & Instagram / Dublin Boys Club

