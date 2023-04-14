'Alcoholic dog' first of its kind to be treated for addiction

By Steve Hopkins

April 14, 2023 at 2:48pm

‘His story is a tragic one’.

A dog had to be given “intensive care” for alcoholism after developing a dependency because his late owner kept leaving unfinished drinks out.

Coco, a two-year-old Labrador cross, was taken to the Woodside Animal Rescue Trust in Plympton in the UK along with his pal, Georgie, after their owner died.

In a Facebook post seeking a new home for “lovely boy” Coco, the Trust explained the dog had been with it for over a month having “required intensive care since arriving”.

“His story is a tragic one and evidences how vital our special care unit is,” the Trust wrote, acknowledging that the case was a “first” for them.

Coco, the Trust said, arrived with a canine pal, and both became “quickly unwell”.

“Coco’s friend was repeatedly fitting and soon after Coco also started to fit,” it explained.

Emergency care was administered, but Georgie passed away.

Coco continued to be “seriously unwell and required round-the-clock care”, the Trust explained, and eventually, it became “clear that he was suffering from symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal”.

The dog spent four weeks sedated to help ease his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits.

“We are so thankful that we are now out of danger and Coco is off all medication and is now starting to behave like a normal dog.”

Coco is not yet ready for adoption. Physically, the Trust said h had recovered, but he is still very anxious.

According to reports, Coco and Georgie’s owner used to fall asleep, often leaving unfinished alcohol drinks within reach of the dogs.

“But the dogs were very well cared for and loved – Coco was well trained and he loves cuddles,” the charity’s Kirsten Stone said.

Kirsten said Coco’s new owner would have to be someone who is often at home.

This article originally appeared on joe.co.uk

Header image via Facebook/Woodside Animal Welfare Trust 

