One-of-a-kind self-serve dog wash is launching in Portmarnock

Anyone who knows the joy of having a dog also knows the woes of making sure that dog stays clean. Having a puppy nephew myself, I know that rolling around in grass (and often in other animals' faeces for good measure) is a common occurrence, and that doesn't even include trips to the beach where sand and seawater gets everywhere, or muddy walks in the rain that turn your precious angel into a dirt bird.

Not everyone has the facilities to wash their dog, which is why this self-serve dog wash is the ideal solution for even the messiest of pups (and owners who want to keep the washing out of their homes).

The Dog Wash are launching in Portmarnock this weekend over the 15th and 16th April, providing free dog washing spaces for new canine customers. To celebrate the launch, there will also be giveaways full of Offbeat and FULFIL goodies for the human owners.

The concept is a simple but effective one. Dog owners can bring their dog to the unit, pays €10 for 10 minutes inside with all the shampoos, conditioners, and bits to dry off their pup. The Dog Wash only stocks natural products in a plan to offset their carbon footprint, and they also partner with dog charities across Ireland as well as donate a percentage of their profits.

The Portmarnock location is a great one ahead of the summer, especially if your pup loves a dip in the sea, as you can get them all cleaned up ahead of taking them home (and keep your furniture clean in the process).

If you've got a pooch that needs a bit of TLC when it comes to hygiene, you can find The Dog Wash at the White Sands Hotel in Portmarnock, as well as the Ashbourne Retail Park. And if neither of these locations work for you, not worry. The Dog Wash seem to be preparing for setting up in all sorts of locations all over Dublin, so fingers crossed they come to a spot near you.

