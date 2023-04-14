5 new cafés, restaurants and bars to try in Dublin this weekend

The sun is shining, the seagulls are singing and you might be on the hunt for a new eatery to enjoy in Dublin this weekend.

And your timing couldn't be better - there are loads of newly opened spots to be excited about in the city right now, whether you're in the mood for a steaming bowl of mussels or a hearty roastarito (a roast dinner in burrito form - they're all the rage).

If you're looking for a bit of inspiration, here are 5 spots we recommend hitting up.

Kari, Inchicore

Kari Indian opened its doors on Emmet Road at the end of last month, a new venture for the owners of Konkan who already have well established branches in Dundrum and on Clanbrassil Street. The new neighbourhood spot has an extensive menu with all the classics including Jalfrezi, Biryani, and Vindaloo with plenty more besides, with prices ranging between €3.50 and €22.50. Head to their Instagram for more info or to make a booking.

Drippin' Gravy, The Pillar Bar

The resurgence of the Sunday Roast in recent months can't be ignored; Dubliners have returned to the warm embrace of rich gravy and buttery spuds in their droves, which means this new opener couldn't be more timely. Drippin' Gravy opened for business at the Pillar Bar on Westmoreland Street over Easter weekend, specialising in comforting roasts with all the trimmings. We're talking duck fat roasties, we're talking honey roast carrots, we're talking painstakingly prepared bone gravy, people. They're also serving up roastaritos for anyone looking for a new way to consume Sunday dinner - find out more on the Pillar Bar or Drippin' Gravy Instagram pages.

Mimi's, Westmoreland Street

If your coffee habit is getting too expensive to maintain, fear not. Mimi's Café have just opened on Westmoreland Street with a pledge to keep all coffees priced at €3. Owner Nate has said of the pricing strategy: "We understand how hard it is to live in Dublin at the moment, whether it’s coffee or rent, it’s not a cheap city.

We realise that there are so many students and workers going in for a long honest day of hard work so we want to try to help them out, we just want to avoid selling a coffee that’s €4.50 as we have been students and worked many jobs before!"

Mimi's pours Imbibe speciality coffee and is always fully stocked with fresh pastries to accompany - definitely one to hit up this weekend.

Ian's Kitchen, Kimmage

If you're looking for a hearty weekend feed to last you pretty much all day, look no further than Ian's Kitchen. Recently opened on Kimmage Road West, this is a welcoming spot with a great local feel, and inspired twists on brunch classics like their outrageously tasty buffalo chicken Benedict and lemon meringue pancakes. The team behind Ian's also own the revered Cluck Cluck truck in Walkinstown, so they know what they're doing when it comes to fried chicken. They operate a walk-in policy so definitely worth a try this weekend. Head to their Instagram for more info.

The DL Restaurant, Temple Bar

It can be tough walking around the city centre looking for the perfect spot to grab a bite, but The DL are ready and waiting to make things slightly easier for you. The Crow Street Italian-inspired spot has been closed for a few months but is now back in business and serving up a storm with tasty pasta dishes, moreish mussels and lovingly prepared cocktails to accompany. Head to their Instagram for ordering inspo.

Know of any other new Dublin restaurants we should be talking about? Let us know!

Header image via Instagram/Ian's Kitchen/The DL Restaurant

