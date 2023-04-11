'It's not a cheap city' - New Dublin café pledges to keep all coffees priced at €3

We'll have our deposits saved in no time.

If you're a coffee lover in Dublin you'll know what an expensive habit it can be - there's only so far the keep cup discounts can go when your morning brew can cost close to €5, depending on what extras you get.

Which is why we're buzzed to hear about new Dublin 2 café Mimi's, who've been slinging flat whites on Westmoreland Street for the last two months.

Located at the front of The Pillar Bar on Westmoreland Street, Mimi's has all the typical traits of a great Dublin café - friendly, welcoming staff, speciality coffee from Rialto roasters Imbibe, freshly baked pastries, with just one small difference - nothing on the drinks menu will cost you more than €3.

Speaking to Lovin about the decision to keep the prices down, owner of the new Dublin café Nate Seligman said:

"We understand how hard it is to live in Dublin at the moment, whether it’s coffee or rent, it’s not a cheap city. We realise that there are so many students and workers going in for a long honest day of hard work so we want to try to help them out, we just want to avoid selling a coffee that’s €4.50 as we have been students and worked many jobs before!"

The café also have a student deal which is €3 for any coffee plus free alternative milk (oat, coconut) and a free syrup too (even with iced coffees) so our oat milk princesses don't need to miss out on the action.

The new opener also has a touching meaning behind its name - the name Mimi’s was inspired by Nate's younger sister, Mia, who sadly passed away from cancer nearly a year and a half ago, aged just 14. Nate said: "the name Mimi’s is to honour my younger sister and make a coffee shop she’d be proud of!"

Mimi's are open Monday - Friday, 7:30am to 4pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.

Header image via Instagram/mimis_coffee_

