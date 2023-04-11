There's a Shrek Rave making its way to Dublin next month

This event is set to paint the town green.

I think it's safe to say that the release of the first Shrek film in 2001 was a cultural reset. Children and adults alike were entranced by the subliminal messaging about loving yourself and rejecting stereotypes, with the help of the many layered titular character, his talking donkey, and the transforming princess he's in charge of "saving".

Add in some absolute belters of songs ("Hallelujah", "I'm A Believer", and "All Star" to name but a few) and we had a tale whose hype would never die down. Hence why 22 years later (yes, it has been 22 years since that beloved green ogre landed on our screens for the first time) we are absolutely buzzing not only by the existence of a Shrek rave, but that's it's coming to Dublin next month.

The Shrek Rave arrives in Ireland on Saturday May 27th in Opium, starting early from 4pm. You can expect to hear all your favourite songs from the four films (a rendition of "Holding Out For A Hero" from Shrek 2 is bound to be a highlight of the evening) as well as Shrek themed drinks, singalongs, and giveaways.

Advertisement

As for the dress code, green is obviously encouraged, but you can dress up as whichever character happens to be your favourite - the more creative the better.

This is a daytime rave, finishing up at 10pm, so forget being fashionably late if you want to enjoy this event to the fullest. Tickets cost €15 and are already available to purchase on-site.

Header images via IMDb & Instagram/ukshrekrave

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Phoenix Park and Dublin Zoo to close due to Joe Biden visit

- Here's all the 9 names that Dubliners call The Spire

- Busted add Dublin gig to their reunion tour following 'phenomenal demand'