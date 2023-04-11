Gardaí release information on traffic restrictions ahead of Joe Biden's Ireland visit

They have also issued fresh advice for people travelling through Dublin Airport during the US President's visit.

An Garda Síochána has released information regarding traffic restrictions in certain parts of Ireland this week due to US President Joe Biden's visit to the country.

Last week, The White House confirmed that Biden will visit the island of Ireland from Tuesday, 11 April. He will first travel to Belfast before entering the Republic on Wednesday, 12 April.

According to Gardaí, Biden will be in Ireland until Saturday, 15 April. Providing an itinerary for the US President's visit, they said the following:

On 12 April, the visit will primarily be concentrated in Louth from late afternoon into the late evening

On 13 April, the visit will be concentrated throughout the day in Phoenix Park and Dublin South City Centre

On 14 April, the visit will primarily be concentrated in Mayo from the early afternoon into the late evening

"In general, traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised and minimal," a statement from An Garda Síochána reads.

Joe Biden will visit Phoenix Park while in the Republic of Ireland

Advertisement

However, it adds that the public can expect "localised road closures to facilitate events and temporary rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts" in certain locations over the course of Biden's visit.

For security reasons, parking restrictions on Earlsfort Terrace, Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street and Ship Street have already taken effect and will remain in place until Saturday.

Meanwhile, the following traffic management measures will be put in place:

From 7am on Tuesday, 11 April, Earlsfort Terrace will close to traffic, with pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only. These arrangements will remain in place until Saturday, 15 April.

From 5pm on Wednesday, 12 April until 5pm on Thursday, 13 April, Phoenix Park will be closed to all access, traffic and pedestrians.

In regards to the latter, Gardaí say "arrangements are in place for local access only".

Meanwhile, specific details on further local road closures, parking restrictions and traffic diversions for Dublin, Louth and Mayo will be published in the coming days.

Advertisement

On top of this, An Garda Síochána have stated that Biden will arrive and depart at Dublin Airport at various times over the course of his four-day visit.

While normal operations will continue at Dublin Airport at all times, travelling members of the public are advised by Gardaí to allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible rolling road closures, particularly late Wednesday and early Friday.

It is also said that Biden will arrive and depart at Ireland West Airport, on the afternoon and evening of Friday, 14 April.

Again, while normal operations will continue at the airport, passengers travelling through it at this time are advised to allow for more time to arrive at the airport on account of possible rolling road closures.

"We would ask members of the public to heed the advice and instructions of Gardaí and we thank them for their continuing co-operation," An Garda Síochána said.

"Members of the Public travelling in the affected areas, Louth 12 April, Dublin (Phoenix Park/South City Centre) 12 /13 April and Mayo 14 April are asked to plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays. "An Garda Síochána has and continues to liaise with business and local residents in the key locations and will continue to communicate directly with them during the visit. "Operational plans are subject to change for security and operational reasons."

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header images via Shutterstock

READ ON:

- DSPCA launch 'love-a-bull' lounge to encourage adoption and spread positivity for bull breeds

- Henry Street to rival Grafton Street with massive ‘anchor’ brands moving in

- The Uninspiring Spire: why do most Dubliners hate the monument?