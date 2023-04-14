Refurbishment of Dublin's historic fruit and veg market could begin later this year

The market served the people of Dublin for 125 years before closing in 2019.

Construction work could begin on Dublin 7's historic fruit, vegetable and flower market at the end of this year, Dublin City Council has confirmed.

Originally opened in 1892 in Smithfield the market served the inner city for 127 years, offering wholesale produce and flowers to trade buyers and to the public.

As anyone who attended the recent Me Auld Flower Festival at the market will know, the impressive building remains largely intact, with arcaded red brick walls, moulded arches and terracotta corbels depicting fruit, vegetables and fish, supported on carved granite pillars.

In recent months, Dublin City Council has allowed events such as Me Auld Flower and the Night Moves club night to be held at the venue, introducing a new generation of Dubliners to the market and renewing the collective demand for it to be refurbished and permanently reopened.

Despite having a rich history of markets and trading, Dublin city currently lacks a space that reflects this and is sorely missing a resource akin to Lisbon's Time Out Market or Borough Market in London.

A new lease of life

A spokesperson for DCC has confirmed that contracts for the refurbishment have been executed, and that work on the market could begin towards the end of this year or early 2024.

The statement reads:

"A Design team has been appointed and contracts have been executed. The Design Team is allowed 26 weeks to bring forward the Construction Tender for the Conservation and Refurbishment Works in line with the approved Part 8. This construction tender should issue in Q3 with anticipated construction programmed for commencement in late Q4 2023 or early Q1 2024. A separate tender will issue for fit out and operation of the new market".

Full details of the proposed refurbishment can be viewed on the council's website.

