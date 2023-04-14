Catalyst Coffee close their OG spot in Bray

"And that's a wrap."

Catalyst Coffee have closed the shutter for the last time on their original spot on 23 Florence Road in Bray.

The seaside coffee spot has become hugely popular since it first opened in June 2019, serving Imbibe coffee as well as juices, oats, baked goods, sausage rolls, and toasties.

They took to Instagram to say a fond farewell to their OG café.

"And that’s a wrap for 23 Florence Road 💚 We just want to thank each and everyone of you who walked through the doors of the OG Catalyst shop. So many memories made within those walls and we honestly can’t thank you enough. A very teary eyed moment 🥲"

Bray locals and visitors alike will be gutted to say goodbye to the café after nearly four years in business.

While their journey at number 23 Florence Road is over, it's not all bad news. Catalyst Coffee will be opening their new café just a few doors down from Monday 17th April at 8am, but if you can't be without it for even one weekend, you can also hit up their Seafront location.

We'll be looking to pay them a visit at our earliest opportunity; with the weather finally looking like it's heating up, a trip to Bray is definitely on our to-do lists.

Header image via Instagram/catalystcoffee_)

