Dublin to Chicago flight makes emergency landing after flying into a flock of pigeons

Emergency services were called to the scene.

An Aer Lingus flight to Chicago made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport yesterday after the plane reportedly flew into a flock of pigeons on take-off.

Passenger Dave O'Connor tweeted: “My #AerLingus flight EI123 from Dublin to Chicago just had a bird strike in number 2 engine on take-off. Captain says it was a flock of pigeons.

“Major vibration after take off lead to an emergency landing back in Dublin. Happened today April 13 at 12pm. #7700 #emergencylanding.”

The plane was met by emergency services upon landing.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus told Lovin:

“Aer Lingus flight EI123 operating from Dublin to Chicago yesterday afternoon (Thursday 13 April) was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off. The aircraft landed safely at Dublin Airport and all customers and crew safely disembarked. The flight then recommenced its journey from Dublin to Chicago yesterday evening.’’

This comes just a few days after a landing malfunction for a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. The aircraft experienced a "minor issue" with its landing gear, resulting in a Full Emergency being declared at the airport.

Following the incident, a statement from Dublin Airport was released reading:

A Full Emergency was declared at Dublin Airport this afternoon following the arrival of Ryanair flight FR5542 from Liverpool Airport. Passengers disembarked the aircraft normally. Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were restricted during the incident.

Audio has since emerged from the landing, where the crew can be heard asking "can you see any fire or smoke?" to which the air traffic controller responds "no fire at the moment but there was a lot of sparks and smoke on touchdown".

Header image via Twitter/iamirishdave

