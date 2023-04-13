Popular Ashbourne toastie spot to close after 2 years in business

"We are actively on the lookout for a new location."

Ashbourne Retail Park are saying goodbye to The Little Bean coffee container ahead of welcoming a new business. The drive-thru coffee spot took to Instagram to share the news with their followers.

"Our time in Ashbourne Retail Park is coming to an end. The 26th of April will be our last day of business in the park, to give way to a new chain."

The old school gaming inspired coffee spot launched in Ashbourne Retail Park in January 2021, with an offering of toasties, açai bowls, sweet treats, and all around good vibes. It quickly became a favourite spot amongst visitors to the retail park, with many undoubtedly making their way out there for the Little Bean toasties alone.

While their departure from Ashbourne will be disappointing for locals, The Little Bean have said they're avidly on the lookout for a new location to set up in, so if you know anywhere, don't be shy in reaching out to them.

Until then, you can still avail of their goodies for another two weeks to come.

