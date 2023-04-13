Come work with us! We are hiring a Social Media Executive

Our small but mighty team at Lovin Dublin and Lovin.ie are looking for a Social Media Executive to join us!

Greencastle Media Group is Ireland’s largest digital media house. Creating innovative content solutions, driven to entertain and excite audiences across our many brand touch points. Our expertise combines an insightful understanding of our audience with award-winning creative concepts. That’s how we ensure our content stays true, accessible and representative of our viewers‘ values. From current affairs, entertainment and lifestyle to sports, we have access to some of the biggest names, as well as partnering with many of the world’s leading brands (Coca-Cola, AIB, Spotify, Diageo and EBS, to name a few). And it’s our original thinking and award-winning partnership campaign ideas that have successfully carved out our industry reputation as being the best in the business for creative responses and industry awards for our branded content campaigns.

ABOUT THE ROLE

Advertisement

Want to work in social? We are looking for a social media executive to join our team for six months- with view to sticking around permanently

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE

A deep knowledge of how social feeds and algorithms work- knowledge of how various platforms differ from each other.

Experience working as a social media manager for a publisher, brand or business, having a proven track record in planning and implementing a clear social strategy

A strong understanding and experience in using a range of social analytics tools (CrowdTangle, Google Analytics, Tagger, etc.) to monitor and achieve KPIs.

Knowledge of Adobe Photoshop/Canva needed

The successful candidate will need to demonstrate effective usage and understanding of platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Advertisement

Lead the social vision of Lovin Dublin and Lovin.ie across social platforms.

Create engaging and topical social content that encourages user interaction across all social channels, tailoring content to specific channels as and when appropriate.

Liaise with the editorial team on a constant basis to devise creative ways to distribute editorial content via the social channels.

Manage company social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and other relevant platforms, developing a strategy to ensure a regular supply of content and using social analytics tools to meet KPIs and ensure maximum engagement with the audience.

Propose new ideas and concepts for social media content. Stay up to date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and applications.

Suggest and implement new features to develop brand awareness – e.g. new social concepts and video formats

Activate partner brands through social platforms using creative content and onscreen skills, collaborating with other departments - editorial, innovative, and client services - to ensure client needs and KPIs are met without compromising brand values.

Discover, source, and reach out on brand-aligned UGC

SKILLS

Background in social media analytics a plus, or a social media management/ design/ journalism /digital marketing /digital production background

Interest in Dublin food/ drink and culture

Experience shooting video and using short-form in-app editing software

Strong on-screen presence (non-essential) but must feel comfortable featuring in videos and conducting VOs

Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)

Can-do attitude with strong attention to detail

Solutions-oriented and proactive

Demonstratable sense of humour that can carry into funny content and brand responses

Willing to learn on the job and adapt depending on the circumstances

Ability to multi-task and juggle different tasks depending on the day

Starting salary: €30K+

Advertisement

To apply click here, applications close on April 30th 2023.