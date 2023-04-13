8 of the most meme-able moments from Joe Bidens Ireland visit so far

By Fiona Frawley

April 13, 2023 at 5:00pm

He's packed a lot into his two days.

From shouting out the Black and Tans to picking up a jambon at a deli in Dundalk, Sleepy Joe has been flat out since he touched down in Belfast (or an airport that we were led to believe was in Belfast) on Tuesday evening. Naturally, the people of Ireland are lapping it all up and patiently waiting for the location of the Biden Plaza to be announced - sure we all love a bitta fanfare. Incase you've missed any of the highlights of his trip, we've rounded them up for you here in one handy place. No family Whatsapp group is safe.

Black and Tansgate

You've probably seen this slip Joe made during a speech in Dundalk, where he appeared to mistake the Black and Tans for the All Blacks. Referring to his distant cousin and former Irish rugby player Rob Kearney Joe beamed "he's a hell of a rugby player, he beat the hell out of the Black and Tans...".

The inside out bins

Some countries use guns for extra security, others employ police dogs. Ireland? We simply put our bin bags outside our bins rather than in them. A foolproof plan.

Weather banter

Joe was on Irish soil for approximately 000.03 seconds before he started wisecracking about the weather, while perched atop King John's Castle in County Louth.

The novelty sized jet

Pretty sure this is the aircraft Gerri was referring to when she said “they want to take away the private jets” back in season 3 of Succession.

Misneach says "Níl" to Joe

This dog always knows when the vibes are off. Who can forget her greeting for Micheál Martin back in February of last year?

The cúpla focal with Michael D

Us to the bean an tí on the first day of the Gaeltacht back in 2004.

The deli visit

After enjoying his first bite of a chicken fillet roll, Joe was quick to ponder why his ancestors would ever leave Ireland. And he's right, it's hard to pinpoint one event that would have resulted in a mass exodus. Possibly something around 180 years ago? Nothing springs to mind.. I'll keep thinking.

A break for the Angelus

You know something big's happening when you don't hear those bells chime at 6pm.

Did we miss out your favourite meme-able joe-ment? Let us know.

