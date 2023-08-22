Armed Gardaí to be deployed in Dublin city centre following string of attacks

An Garda Síochána are aiming for "an enhanced visible Garda presence at strategic locations."

An Garda Síochána have announced details of how they plan to spend the €10 million granted by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to "enhance visibility and target criminality", which includes deploying armed response units to Dublin city centre.

The announcement comes following a spate of high-profile attacks in the city centre over the last month, which had led to increased scrutiny on the Justice minister and the Gardaí, especially around their visibility on the streets.

In a statement to JOE on Tuesday, Gardaí outlined the use of spending, which details as follows:

Enhanced Garda presence at strategic locations across Dublin city centre

Strong focus by Gardaí on tackling street level dealing, anti-social behaviour, and seizure of alcohol

High impact visibility in Dublin city centre to target range of criminal activity

Over 1,500 arrests across Dublin between 28 July and 20 August.

A Garda spokesperson said that the additional money will go towards "6,500 additional policing hours per month" in Dublin city centre.

20% of extra overtime budget is being allocated to the Public Order Unit to fund the patrols in the two Dublin central garda divisions.

There will also be, according to Gardaí, a strong focus on "tackling street level drug dealing, anti-social behaviour, and seizure of alcohol" as well as "an enhanced visible Garda presence at strategic locations... such as main thoroughfares and the Liffey Boardwalk."

Specialist units including the Garda Air Support Unit, the Garda Mounted Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, Regional Armed Response Units, and Road Policing Units are also planned to be deployed for additional visibility on the streets.

"The overall objective of our activity is to reassure the citizens, visitors and the business community that Dublin is a safe place in which to live, visit, and work. An enhanced visible policing presence is central to this objective,” said Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis.

