The 21 Dublin award-winners at Bar of the Year 2023

Dublin bars cleaned up at this year's award ceremony.

Last night (Monday, August 21) the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road hosted the Bar of the Year 2023 awards ceremony, that celebrates the very best bars all over the country.

While a Dublin bar did not take home to top Bar of the Year Award for 2023 as it did last year with Bar 1661 (that went to newcomer Paladar, which is based in Cork), nevertheless there were a lot of fine establishment winning gold, silver, and bronze in other categories, and that is something worth celebrating.

Some Dublin bars took home mulitple awards in different categories.

The Gables in Foxrock was awarded silver for best designed indoor space as well as bronze for best newcomer. Bar 1661 still featured with a gold award for innovation as well as a gold for best cocktail bar. Dublin 8's Brazen Head cleaned up with a gold award for best tourist bar and a bronze for best traditional bar, while the Black Forge Inn won silver for best value, bronze for best visitor attraction, and was the people's choice for best bar in Dublin.

Below are all the awards that went to a Dublin bar.

5 Star Hotel Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - Bar No 23. at The Merrion Hotel, Dublin 2

Bronze Winner - The Sidecar Bar at The Westbury, Dublin 2

Best Bar To Watch The Match

Bronze Winner - Buskers On The Ball, Fleet Street, Dublin 2

Best Designed Bar / Inside Space

Silver Winner - The Gables, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Best Newcomer

Silver Winner - Kodiak, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Bronze Winner - The Gables, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Best Value Pub

Silver Winner - The Black Forge Inn, Drimnagh, Dublin 12

City Bar of the Year

Silver Winner - Lemon & Duke, Royal Hibernian Way, Dublin 2

Cocktail Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - BAR 1661, Green Street, Dublin 1

Bronze Winner - 9 Below, Stephen's Green, Dublin 2

Innovative Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - BAR 1661, Green Street, Dublin 1

Late Bar / Nightclub of the Year

Gold Winner - 37 Dawson Street, Dublin 2

Silver Winner - r.i.o.t. Dublin, Aston Quay , Dublin 2

Outside Space of the Year

Gold Winner - House Dublin, Leeson Street Lower, Dublin 2

Silver Winner - Kenny’s of Lucan, Lucan

Outstanding Customer Service Award

Gold Winner - The Landmark, Kevin Street Lower, Dublin 8

Restaurant Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - FIRE Steakhouse & Bar, Dawson Street, Dublin 2

Bronze Winner - Mama Yo, Camden Street, Dublin 2

Tourist Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - The Brazen Head, Usher's Quay, Dublin 8

Traditional Bar of the Year

Gold Winner - The Stag’s Head, Dame Court, Dublin 2

Bronze Winner - The Brazen Head, Usher's Quay, Dublin 8

Visitor Attraction of the Year

Gold Winner - Roe & Co Distillery, James Street, Dublin 8

Bronze Winner - The Black Forge Inn, Drimangh Road, Dublin 12

People's Choice Award

Dublin - The Black Forge Inn, Drimangh Road, Dublin 12

Judges Choice

Winner - Jimmy Rabbittes, Camden Street Lower, Dublin 2

Header images via Instagram / Kodiak & / The Sidecar

