Mattel launches the first ever Barbie Doll with Down Syndrome

Mattel has launched its first-ever Barbie doll with Down syndrome.

The toy brand created the doll in the hopes of making children feel more included and represented.

Model Ellie Goldstein teamed up with Mattel for the launch.

She said, "I am so thrilled there are now Barbie dolls with Down’s syndrome.

"When I saw the doll I felt so emotional, and proud.

"It means a lot to me that children will be able to play with the doll and learn that everyone is different. I am proud that Barbie chose me to show the dolls to the world."

Ellie stressed that having diversity in toys is so important for children. This Barbie doll will help so many children feel included.

She continued, "Diversity is important as people need to see more people like me out there in the world and not be hidden away, Barbie will help make this happen."

Fans quickly praised Mattel for creating an inclusive doll.

One wrote, "Thank you so much for showing us this Barbie!! You are the perfect role model to launch her! I have always loved playing with barbies, and this is such an important moment for us with Down syndrome. Thank you @mattel for creating this beautiful doll!"

Another added, "I'm always so amazed when they add more diversity in such a beautiful way! I felt seen when they finally made a wheelchair Barbie! This is amazing!"

