Dublin Airport issues advice to passengers ahead of busy bank holiday weekend

Almost 400,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport over the bank holiday weekend.

If you had enough forward thinking to book a trip away for the May bank holiday before prices shot up, prepare yourself for a busy journey through the airport.

DAA have estimated that just under 400,000 passengers (394,000) are set to travel through Dublin Airport over the coming weekend. Around 198,000 passengers are expected to depart Dublin Airport over the four days from Friday to Monday, with around 196,000 passengers due to arrive at the airport.

Passengers departing from Dublin Airport over the bank holiday, and over the coming months have been advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

Passengers are also advised to double check which terminal their flight is departing from when planning their journey to the airport.

As always, demand for airport parking will be high, and for the weekend that's in it Media Relations Manager Graeme McQueen has advised passengers to book online in advance. Alternatively, people are advised to consider other ways of travelling to and from the airport, including by bus, taxi or drop-off.

McQueen also said that a number of changes have been made to the airport ahead of the busy bank holiday, including additional seating areas for families.

“Passengers visiting Dublin Airport this weekend will experience the many improvements being rolled out in both terminals as part of our Better DUB improvement plan, which includes the provision of more than 400 additional seats, new dedicated family seating areas at departure gates and faster free Wi-Fi speeds throughout the airport.”

