Emergency Services Called To Phoenix Park After Two Cyclists Collide

Not the type of collision you hear about every day

Dublin Fire Brigade

Emergency services were called to Phoenix Park today after two cyclists collided. 

A Phibsborough fire engine and an ambulance from Dolphin's Barn both arrived at the scene, where one person required treatment for a shoulder injury. 

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: 

'Our Phibsborough Fire Engine, crewed with an Advanced Paramedic, and our Dolphins Barn ambulance responded to a collision involving two bicycles in the Phoenix Park earlier. One person treated for a shoulder injury.'

Last year tragedy stuck when cyclist Bernard Tully lost his life after colliding with a pedestrian on the Phoenix Park cycle path. 

At the time, Det. Inspector Peter Hayde told the court that collisions between cyclists and pedestrians were common in Phoenix Park. 

According to Independent.ie, he said: “There have been other accidents. At the zoo for example, families place their children in immediate danger by stopping their cars and alighting onto the cycle path." 

READ MORE: Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

