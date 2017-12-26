News

Suzanne Jackson 'Inconsolable' After Pup Bella Found Dead As Other Dog Still Missing

The blogger has cut her holiday in Lanzarote short

It's been a heartbreaking Stephen's Day for popular blogger Suzanne Jackson, who has cut her Christmas sun holiday short after her Jack Russell pup, Bella, was found dead. 

Earlier today, Suzanne had issued a plea after Bella and boxer Marley disappeared from the Drogheda home where they were being taken care of while Suzanne and husband Dylan were in Lanzarote. 

Now, it has been confirmed on her official Facebook page that Bella has been found dead while Marley is still missing. 

The post reads: 

'Hi guys, Tara here. Sue is absolutely devastated about what happened to her beloved Bella, and is extremely worried for Marley who is still missing. If you are in the Drogheda area, can you please keep an eye out for Marley? If you spot her, email suzanne@sosueme.ie Stay with or near her if you can, send us a photo or a video of her and we will let you know straight away if it's Marley.'

In the comments, it was confirmed by the official page that Bella was run over. 

Earlier, Suzanne's sister Katie had taken to the social media site to let people know they were flying home from their sun holiday. 

She wrote: 'Hi guys this is Katie Suzanne’s sister here, just to let everyone know unfortunately Bella has passed away. Suzanne is absolutely inconsolable. Marley is still missing if anyone sees here pls let us know. We are flying home today. Thank you! R.I.P Bella ❤️😢😔' 

Hopefully Marley is found soon. 

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

