Lockers offering free sports equipment launched in parks across Dublin

The solar powered lockers will be available in a number of parks across Dublin.

As most people living in Dublin know, free activities in the city are few and far between. When you find one, you need to grasp it with both hands and in some cases, pass it back and forth to your friends.

A number of Dublin parks have recently welcomed lockers filled with tennis rackets, boules and basketballs, ready and waiting for anyone who'd like to borrow them.

Whoever looks after Eamonn Ceannt Park these days thinks of everything. New scheme for renting sports equipment is just brilliant. ☀️ #BoxUp. @DCCParksBiodiv @DubCityCouncil pic.twitter.com/e500qBECUf — Janet McLean (@janet_mcl) August 17, 2023

The lockers, which have been installed in Eamon Ceannt Park and Mount Bernard Park so far, are part of a new sharing service called BoxUp. The service aims to tackle inequality in sport by providing free access to sporting equipment for everyone.

Advertisement

The lockers are solar powered and contain a variety of equipment depending on the facilities and amenities available in the area. They're a part of the Active Cities Project, which aims to encourage those who are educationally, socially or economically disadvantaged or those who have a disability to become more active.

Fancy a game of tennis but don't have your own rackets? Why not borrow what you need using the Box Up app?! #circulareconomy #libraryofthings #sustainability #mountbernardpark pic.twitter.com/abflRKIjis — Phibsborotidytowns (@PhibsTidyTown) August 15, 2023

To use the equipment, download the free BoxUp app. Select the activity of your choice and open the locker to enjoy the equipment free of charge. Then just bring it back when you're finished, and end your activity on the app.

More lockers are set to be installed in parks across Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford over the coming weeks. More info on the Active Cities Project is available right here.

Advertisement

Header image via Dublin City Council

READ NEXT:

- Bear Market announce grand opening of their 8th Dublin café

- Brown Thomas launch their Christmas shop, 130 days in advance

Advertisement

- Brown Thomas Dublin locations have both welcomed a boojee new brasserie