Lockers offering free sports equipment launched in parks across Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

August 17, 2023 at 4:22pm

Share:

The solar powered lockers will be available in a number of parks across Dublin.

As most people living in Dublin know, free activities in the city are few and far between. When you find one, you need to grasp it with both hands and in some cases, pass it back and forth to your friends.

A number of Dublin parks have recently welcomed lockers filled with tennis rackets, boules and basketballs, ready and waiting for anyone who'd like to borrow them.

The lockers, which have been installed in Eamon Ceannt Park and Mount Bernard Park so far, are part of a new sharing service called BoxUp. The service aims to tackle inequality in sport by providing free access to sporting equipment for everyone.

Advertisement

The lockers are solar powered and contain a variety of equipment depending on the facilities and amenities available in the area. They're a part of the Active Cities Project, which aims to encourage those who are educationally, socially or economically disadvantaged or those who have a disability to become more active.

To use the equipment, download the free BoxUp app. Select the activity of your choice and open the locker to enjoy the equipment free of charge. Then just bring it back when you're finished, and end your activity on the app.

More lockers are set to be installed in parks across Cork, Limerick, Galway, and Waterford over the coming weeks. More info on the Active Cities Project is available right here.

Advertisement

Header image via Dublin City Council 

READ NEXT: 

- Bear Market announce grand opening of their 8th Dublin café

- Brown Thomas launch their Christmas shop, 130 days in advance

Advertisement

- Brown Thomas Dublin locations have both welcomed a boojee new brasserie

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Bear Market announce grand opening of their 8th Dublin café

Brown Thomas launch their Christmas shop, 130 days in advance

There's a Crisp Festival coming to Dublin this weekend

More greenery and hierarchy for pedestrians part of proposed Meath Street revamp

You may also love

More greenery and hierarchy for pedestrians part of proposed Meath Street revamp

Molly Malone statue vandalised with black paint - DCC plan clean up

Dublin Fire Brigade called to another fire on Francis Street

Top 6 picks for Big Grill Fest 2023