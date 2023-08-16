Brown Thomas Dublin locations have both welcomed a boojee new brasserie

Something luxurious to complete a spot of window shopping.

Both Brown Thomas Dublin locations, Grafton Street and Dundrum, have welcomed boujee new brasserie Browns to their premises as of the beginning of August.

The restaurant already occupies space in the Cork and Limerick Brown Thomas stores, and delivers a tasty and varied menu for daytime dining, whether you're looking for breakfast, brunch, or lunch.

Brown's Brasserie naturally has a French-inspired menu, that makes the most out of locally sourced ingredients, and is open seven days a week.

For breakfast, dishes will set you back about €16.50, with all the classics on offer, such as French Toast (which comes in three variations, raspberry & meringue, chocolate, and classic), Eggs Benedict, of which there are four different kinds, as well as a full Irish that you can have packed full of meat, or vegetarian.

The brunch/lunch menu carries over some of the breakfast items, but adds salads, sambos, and larger main courses such as fish parmentier and chicken ballotine. For those who are plant-based and dairy free, the vegan pithivier, a puff pastry topped with roasted vegetables, butter bean ragú, grilled asparagus, and salsa, will be the main option (and a divine sounding one at that).

Main lunch courses cost between €21 and €25, with their salads and sandwiches coming in under the €20 mark.

Brown's Brasserie can be found on Level One in Brown Thomas Dundrum, and on Level Three in Brown Thomas Grafton Street.

Header images via Instagram / Browns Brasserie Ireland

