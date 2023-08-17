Brown Thomas launch their Christmas shop, 130 days in advance

It really can be Christmas every day.

Buble was blaring on Grafton Street this morning as Brown Thomas launched their Christmas Shop, just in time for *checks notes* August 17th.

Eagle-eyed Christmas enthusiasts (or indeed, resistant Grinches) will note the festivities start at BT just a little earlier every year - last years launch was one day later, on the 18th of the month.

With summer being such a washout this year, the usual affronting arrival of the Christmas Shop in the middle of August somehow seems like less of attack. The majority of us accepted summer was over some stage in early July, and you'd be forgiven for actually looking forward to the return of fluffy socks, logs on the fire and twinkling Christmas lights.

Don't try and win us back now, Indian summer - we've already crossed over to the other side.

As of today, Brown Thomas stores will be neatly stocked with lights, baubles and decorations across three different themes: Timeless Treasures, Midnight Magic and Vintage Noel. Whether its a tasteful Nordic-inspired set up or an all-out, 80s style winter wonderland you've your heart set on, why not start browsing for your bits before the clocks have even gone back?

While many of us maintain that the launch of a Christmas shop before the schools are even back is bonkers, the BT buying team insist the launch is always a hit.

"There's always a positive response when we open in August," buyer Eva Cleere told Newstalk.

"We have customers who visit our stores especially for it, as well as tourists who are eager to snap up pieces that they can bring home with them.

"We'll be showcasing an endless choice of the most beautiful Christmas decorations."

Are you ready to pack away the summer gúnas and get into the spirit of Christmas?

Images by Valerie Reid for Lovin Dublin

