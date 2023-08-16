More greenery and hierarchy for pedestrians part of proposed Meath Street revamp

Widened footpaths, greenery and outdoor seating are among the changes proposed.

Dublin City Council has unveiled plans to make public realm improvements to Meath Street, in the historic Liberties area of Dublin 8.

The intended improvements have been decided upon following consultations with residents and local business owners in October 2018 and early 2019.

Those consulted highlighted issues including a lack of greenery, lack of seating, poor quality surface materials and "car parking dominated streets".

The proposed revamp will be similar to works carried out on nearby Francis Street, with a single lane of one-way traffic heading northbound.

The proposal from DCC reads that car parking "should not dominate the first impression of Meath Street", and while loading bays and parking spaces will be integrated, priority will be given to pedestrians in the form of pedestrian crossings at all junctions with side streets.

Design work will be carried out by Haslam & Co Architects, while landscaping will be done by DCC Parks, Biodiversity and landscaping service.

The proposal would see the addition of wider footpaths, more lighting and on street seating.

The proposal has described Meath Street as being "in a process of flux", with retail in the area declining due to larger scale competition and general changes in shopping habits. To combat this, DCC aims to revitalise the street by regularising market activity and strengthening the retail offer.

A full overview of the proposal is available on DCC's website, where members of the public may also submit observations up until September 25th.

